Chandigarh: 83 held for drinking in public, all released on bail bond

An anti-drunk driving drive in Chandigarh. (Express archive) An anti-drunk driving drive in Chandigarh. (Express archive)

As many as 83 people were arrested for consuming liquor at public places in and on the fringes of Chandigarh in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. All of them, however, have been released on regular bail on a surety bond of Rs 5,000 each from the respective police stations where FIRs have been lodged against them.

The 83 people were arrested under Section 68-1 (B) of Punjab Police Act, 2007, and Section 510 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The drive was carried out by 16 police stations from 10 pm to 1 am. Police sources said apart from different areas on the periphery of Chandigarh like Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, Maloya, Dadumajra, Palsora and Colony Number-4, people were arrested even from busy markets places like in Sectors 22, 35, 45, 15 and 26, besides Manimajra.

A senior police officer said the motive behind this drive was to deter people from petty crimes like road rage, drunken driving, stalking/chasing women. “We have been carrying out this drive for the last five months. We have lodged FIRs and forwarded the cases to concerned courts for further proceedings. A person arrested under Section 68-1 (B) of Punjab Police Act, 2007 and Section 510 of IPC is liable for a punishment of not exceeding one month or with fine of not less than Rs 1,000 or both.”

DSP (Central) Jaswinder Singh said 17 of the 83 were arrested in the jurisdiction of police’s Central Division. “The drive will continue in the coming days, especially on weekends.”

Sources said 26 were arrested in East Division and another 40 people were held in Southern Division of Chandigarh police.

Section 510 of the IPC reads misconduct in public by a drunken person?whoever, in a state of intoxication, appears in any public place shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to 24 hours, or with fine which may extend to Rs 10 or with both.

Earlier, Chandigarh Police used to arrest people drinking alcohol at public places under Excise Act, but since November 2017, it started making arrests for the offence under Punjab Police Act, 2007, and Section 510 of the IPC. The pattern changed following the instruction of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which found that police are not authorised to prosecute a man under the Excise Act.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App