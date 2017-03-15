Chandigarh: 742 challaned for traffic offences on Holi

At a drunken driving naka in Chandigarh on Holi.

A TOTAL of 742 people, including 90 of them for drunken driving, were challaned for various traffic offences during Holi celebrations on Monday. The challans were issued at more than 25 nakas set up by the traffic police personnel and cops from various police stations. Four Divya Drishti Cameras, which were purchased by the Chandigarh Police recently, through which live telecast of challan proceedings at nakas can be seen by officials sitting at their offices in police headquarters, Sector 9, were also installed at four different nakas. The special cameras were installed on the dividing road of Sector 11 and Sector 15. A total of 40 motorcyclists were challaned for different offences, including noise pollution, triple riding and driving without helmet, at this naka.

DSP (traffic) Yashpal Vinayak said, “About 346 challans out of 742 were issued by the traffic police personnel. A total of 113 vehicles were impounded. Although 90 vehicles were impounded for drunken driving, 23 vehicles were impounded for miscellaneous offences.” During the drive, 5,391 vehicles were checked at various nakas across the city.

The Chandigarh Police personnel attended a total of 516 spots, including 108 of road accidents, 244 of quarrels, 38 of nuisances, 11 of noise pollution and 115 of miscellaneous nature, on Monday. SP Roshan Lal said last year on the day of Holi, the cops had attended 546 spots, including 75 road accidents, 313 quarrels, 44 of creating nuisance, nine of noise pollution and 105 of miscellaneous nature.

