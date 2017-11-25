Chandigarh: 7-year-old boy dies in school after almirah falls on him

(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

A seven-year-old boy was killed on Friday after an almirah fell on him while he was at school. Vicky Pandit, a Class III student of N N Mohan DAV Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi, located near Chandigarh, was declared dead on arrival at the civil hospital.

While the school administration said it was an accidental death, the boy’s family members have alleged negligence on the part of school teachers and demanded that they booked. But the family is yet to lodge a police complaint. They said they were waiting for other family members to arrive on Saturday before approaching the police.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. Vicky was the youngest of three siblings and lived with his family in Zirakpur. His elder brother Gobind Pandit is a Class X student in the same school while his elder sister studies in Class VIII at another private school. The family hails from Bihar’s Siwan district and moved to the town around 13 years ago when Vicky’s father Sri Ram Pandit got a job here.

The incident took place on Friday morning when all the students in the school were being led out to the playground for an awareness programme organised by local police. “The students were walking through the science laboratory, which is located on the way to the ground, when one of the teachers heard a student scream. The teacher, I and some other teachers rushed to the lab and found Vicky under an almirah,” Das said.

Dera Bassi SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh said no complaint had been filed yet. “The boy’s father Sri Ram Pandit told me that he will lodge a complaint after his brother comes on Saturday,” the SHO said. Ram, who works at a chemical factory, alleged that his son died due to the negligence of the school staff. “How could a heavy almirah fall on a child? It seems very strange. There was negligence on the part of school staff.”

