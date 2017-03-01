Chandigarh: 65-year-old killed, 6-year-old critical as speeding car hits cycle

A 65-year-old cyclist was killed and his six-year-old granddaughter was critically injured after a rashly driven car hit them from the rear at the Sector 49/50 roundabout. The accused was arrested by the police. According to police, the cyclist has been identified as Sohan Lal and was a resident of Phase 10, Mohali. He was riding his bicycle while his granddaughter Tanisha was sitting behind on the carrier.

Police officials said that the accident took place late Monday evening at around 6.30 pm, when the victims were heading to Mohali. When they were crossing the road near the BSNL office in Sector 50, a rashly driven black Swift hit them from the rear, leaving them badly injured in a pool of blood.

Police have registered a case against the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 49 police station. The driver has been identified as Karandeep Singh, also a resident of Phase 10, Mohali.