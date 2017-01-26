Chandigarh: 49 cartons of liquor seized from ‘SAD’ vehicles, FIR registered

Police recovered 49 cartons of liquor from two vehicles at Bhatha Dhua village of Dakha constituency on Wednesday. Both cars had stickers of SAD and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali. Balaur Singh, ASI and in-charge of Bhundri police check post, confirmed that FIR had been filed. “The people fled after vehicles were intercepted which hints that they were carrying liquor illegally. 41 cartons have been recovered from one Indica and 8 cartons from Indica Vista. Both had stickers of Akali Dal,” the officer said.