Chandigarh: 46 people held for consuming liquor at public places

AS MANY as 46 people were arrested for consuming liquor at different public places throughout Chandigarh on Thursday night. All 46 persons were medically examined and later released on regular bail. The crackdown on the people, who drink in public places including parking lots, markets, is part of an ongoing drive by Chandigarh Police which was started some days ago.

On Wednesday night, the police had arrested 21 people for consuming liquor at public places and registered 18 cases under the Excise Act. A senior police officer said, “In all the cases, liquor bottles, beer and glasses full with liquor were also seized. The drive will continue in coming days as well.” Arrests were made from the parking lots of sectors 26, 7, 45, and from the market places of sectors 9, 15, 2, 24, 22 and 37.

Police sources said during the special drive, police cameramen also accompanied the raiding parties for capturing the evidence on the spot.

