Chandigarh: 374 convicts granted 60 days’ remission

Burail Jail of Chandigarh. (Express photo) Burail Jail of Chandigarh. (Express photo)

A total of 374 convicts, lodged in Model Burail Jail, were given a remission of 60 days of their overall imprisonment and released 60 days before completion of their punishment considering their good conduct, behaviour with other inmates and their track record during their period of parole in 2017. 374 of the 451 convicts were selected for remission.

The process of releasing the convicts on remission, which falls under Section 581 of the Punjab Jail Manual, was put on halt since 2014. 374 convicts included 23 women and 351 men convicted of various offences, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery, NDPS Act and petty offences, including theft, burglary and assault.

Sources in the prisons department said, “The majority of convicts, who were given a remission of 60 days from their total imprisonment, fall in the category of heinous crime, who have spent more than 75 per cent time of their imprisonment in prison and there is no adverse report about their conduct throughout the period they served time.

Though the power of granting 30 days’ remission falls with the officer of he rank of jail superintendent, 60 days’ remission is given by IG (Prisons).”

IG (Prisons) O P Mishra said, “The process was put on halt for the last three years and it was revised after consulting senior officers. As many as 451 applications were filed by the convicts for remission and 374 have been found to be fit on the parameters required for remission. We considered the entire background of the convicts, including their behaviour, tendency to return to jail on time from parole and their conduct with fellow inmates. Only convicts can be given the benefit of remission.”

Sources said currently, a total of 147 convicts, including seven women and 140 men, are lodged in Model Burail Jail.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App