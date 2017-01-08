Chandigarh: 32 pledge to donate their organs at awareness campaign

Around 32 people made a pledge for organ donation during an awareness campaign organised by the Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), PGI, in collaboration with the NGO ‘Divya Upchaar Sansthan’. The camp was organised at Baltana on Saturday.

A PGI statement said that during the camp, 68 people also donated blood at the camp.

Simmi B Sumbria, Transplant Coordinator, ROTTO, addressed over 100 employees of the call centre run by the NGO on the organ donation and responded to queries posed by the participants about prevalent myths and misconceptions.