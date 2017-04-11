Chandigarh: 3,100 MC employees yet to get pay for March

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

MORE THAN 3,100 employees of the Municipal Corporation have been awaiting their salaries for the month of March, as the Municipal Corporation has not got the budget from the UT Administration.

Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri said that although the budget had been not been released, he approved the salary bills on Monday evening and the employees would receive salaries in a day or two.

“The budget has not been released but I got to know that it has been approved. Since it is the new financial year, it is taking time,” said Khatri.

Recently, because there were no funds, MC had paid the salary bills from the fixed deposits of the civic body. The councillors had stressed the need for increasing the revenue, otherwise MC would face a serious financial crisis.

The salary bills of MC employees amount to Rs 300 crore. It was pointed out in the general house meeting by Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha as well that the revenue which the civic body earns is not even half of the salary bills and they have to solely depend on the grant-in-aid from the administration. The revenue earned by the civic body is only Rs 130 crore.

This year, the budget allocated to MC is only Rs 419 crore, of which Rs 100 crore is meant only for smart city project and Rs 50 crore for Kajauli waterworks project.

A reminder was also sent to the UT Administration requesting it to release part of the budget immediately.

However, the MC employees are at the receiving end. “We have to pay fees of our children, rent of our house and pay for so many other things. When we ask them, they say salaries will be given when UT Administration sends the budget. This has never happened. At least our salaries should be paid on time,” said Harjinder, vice-president of Indian Trade Union Congress.

The regular employees get their salaries by first of the month while the staff on contract get salaries by fifth or seventh of the month.

