Chandigarh: 3 booked for assaulting deputy chief engineer

A DEPUTY Chief Engineer of a private company was thrashed by his brothers and father at the firm’s office over a family dispute. Police have booked three persons in this connection. All the accused are on the run. The complainant in the case, Harbhagwan Garg, said M L Mittal, a Chandigarh resident, was working as Deputy Chief Engineer with JLPL and his internal inquiry was going on in a case. The inquiry officer, Manjeet Singh Bhatia, called Mittal to his office a few days back where Mittal brothers, Bhupesh Mittal, Rajnish Mittal, and their father L D Mittal also came and thrashed M L Mittal. The incident took place due to personal rivalry in the Mittal family.
After the incident, Garg lodged a complaint on behalf of the company. Acting on the complaint, police have booked Bhupesh Mittal, Rajnish Mittal and L D Mittal under sections 451 (house trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
