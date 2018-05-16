Chandigarh: 25-yr-old acquitted of rape charges

The accused in the case, Tek Singh, was acquitted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi. (Representational image) The accused in the case, Tek Singh, was acquitted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi. (Representational image)

The district court of Chandigarh Tuesday acquitted a 25-year-old man from charges of abduction and raping a minor girl after a four month trial. The accused was acquitted after the victim (17) turned hostile in the court.

The accused in the case, Tek Singh, was acquitted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi.

According to the prosecution, the incdent dates back to January 12, 2018, when the father of the victim in his statement to the police said that his daughter had left home in Dadu Majra Colony at around 4 am and did not return. The complainant alleged that he along with other family members tried to search the girl but failed, following which they approached the police and lodged an official complaint.

On January 15, the girl came to the police station along with her aunt and alleged that she had been kidnapped and raped by Tek.

Acting on her statement, a FIR was registered at Police Station Maloya and accused was arrested.

During the trial, the victim and her father turned hostile. Following the statements of the victim, and with the prosecution unable to produce any evidence in the matter, Tek Singh was acquitted by the court.

