Chandigarh: 240 cyclists killed in road accidents from 2010 to 2016

The cycle track at the Sector 26 roundabout in Chandigarh on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh The cycle track at the Sector 26 roundabout in Chandigarh on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh

AJAY GUPTA, 42, who aspires to take part in Ironman Triathlon which consists of a 2.4-mile (3.9-km) swim, a 112-mile (180-km) bike ride and a 26.2-mile (42.1-km) run, was doing his routine practice and coming back from a long cycling session when he was run over by a recklessly driven car by a physician near the roundabout of Hotel Bella Vista Sector 5 in Panchkula in August last year. Gupta, a trained professional cyclist and a resident of Sector 9 in Chandigarh, who was wearing all safety gadgets at the time of the accident, was one of the cyclists who died in road accidents.

Watch what else is making news:



If one considers the fatal casualties in road accidents reported every year in Chandigarh, cyclists are the most vulnerable after pedestrians. A total of 240 cyclists and 355 pedestrians have been killed in road accidents between 2010 and 2016 in Chandigarh.

The main roads including Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Industrial Area and the stretch between Chandigarh Railway Station and Railway Light Point are among the accident-prone areas for cyclists. The figures with the road accident survey wing of the UT traffic police suggest that the majority of fatal road casualties of cyclists was reported when the victims were on the main road instead of using dedicated cycle tracks.

Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, says, “It is a trend which is being followed throughout the country. Cyclists and pedestrians are more vulnerable than others who ride in four-wheelers. While high-end cars and reckless driving are main reasons, negligence on the part of cyclists cannot be ignored. Cyclists can be found using the main road instead of using the dedicated cycle tracks and slip roads.”

Sidhu maintains that there is a lot of scope to improve the condition of cycle tracks in Chandigarh.

Sources in traffic police say that although the graph of fatal casualties had come down in Chandigarh, cyclists are still the most affected among all the victims.

DSP (traffic) Yashpal Sharma says, “Advisories are being issued repeatedly to cyclists to use dedicated cycle tracks. We also tell the engineering wing of MC and UT Administration to improve the condition of cycle tracks. The roundabout of Sector 26 is the first such roundabout where dedicated lanes for cyclists have been marked.”