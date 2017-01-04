Chandigarh: 24-year-old man commits suicide

Representational Image Representational Image

A 24-year-old man committed suicide at his home in Manimajra’s Indira Colony Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the house, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Munish. He committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Tuesday afternoon.

“We questioned the family members and they don’t suspect anyone’s role in the death,” said a police official from IT park police station. “Further investigation is on.” Before committing the suicide, the deceased had spoken to his sister, but didn’t reveal anything to her. “When she returned to the room, she found him hanging,” the police official said.