Chandigarh: 24 farmers acquitted of charges

A local court on Saturday acquitted 24 farmers facing charges of damaging public property in 2009 during an agitation in front of the cricket stadium in Sector 16. They were acquitted as the prosecution was unable to establish the case. The farmers were part of the protest organised by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta) and the Punjab State Electricity Board employee joint forum against privatisation of the board.

During the protest, there were clashes between the police and the protesters, leaving over 80 persons, including 34 cops, injured. The police used water cannons and teargas shells to prevent the crowd from proceeding. The crowd then damaged police vehicles and private two-wheelers that were parked at the stadium. They overturned a Maruti car and also broke windowpanes of passing vehicles.

