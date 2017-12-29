Chandigarh: 2 families clash outside Sector 17 police station, eight arrested

Two families fight in front of Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh on Thursday. Jaipal Singh. Two families fight in front of Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh on Thursday. Jaipal Singh.

THE AREA outside the Sector 17 police station virtually turned into a battleground when two families clashed on Thursday. Members of both parties came to blows while the police, including Station House Officer Maninder Singh struggled to bring the situation under control. Prior to the clash, members of the two families were engaged in a heated argument just 20 metres away from the police station.

Eight persons, including four members of a family based in Maloya and four of a family from Sunam in Sangrur, were arrested. They all suffered minor injuries in the clash while two buttons of Inspector Maninder were torn in the clash.

The Maloya-based family was headed by Gurbhaksh Singh and the Sunam family by Baljeet Singh. Baljeet’s father’s name is also Gurbhaksh Singh and he, too, was involved in the clash. Gurbhaksh had been interviewed by some media persons, present near the police station, prior to the clash that took place when they were being taken to the police station.

Gurbhaksh Singh of Maloya said, “Baljeet of Sunam had abducted my daughter Sonu (23) from Maloya and took her to Sunam nine months back. We have managed to rescue our daughter three months ago and lodged a complaint with the Crime Against Women (CAW) cell. Today, Baljeet and his family members, along with some goons, came to the CAW cell and after counselling, started threatening me. As I came out of the CAW cell with my family, they chased and attacked me.”

Baljeet said, “I and Sonu, daughter of Gurbhaksh Singh, had a court marriage but after six months, they managed to take her from my house forcefully. They lodged a false complaint against me. I accepted that initially, I did not attend the police proceedings out of fear for my family from Gurbhaksh Singh and his relatives. Today, they abused us and attacked me and my friends.”

Police sources said Sonu also attended the police proceedings on Thursday and she was in a car, parked on the other side of the police station, when the clash broke out. Inspector Maninder Singh said, “We have arrested eight people, including Gurbhaksh of Maloya, his three relatives, Baljeet of Sunam, his father Gurbhaksh and two others, for creating nuisance and ruckus at a public place. We told the officers of CAW to postpone the next date of proceeding of the matrimonial dispute between the two families for a few days.”

