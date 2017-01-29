Chandigarh: 19-year-old stabbed by juvenile for refusing to drink with him

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed in his chest by a juvenile at colony number-4, at Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Friday night. Later, family members of injured youth assaulted the juvenile and his relatives. The injured was identified as Amandeep Bhan, who suffered injuries on his upper chest and right arm. Police have booked the juvenile, who along with his father is admitted in the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. A case was registered at Industrial Area police station. The alleged attack occurred when Amandeep refused to drink with the juvenile.

According to sources, family members of Amandeep and the juvenile also got involved and assaulted each other. The accused allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons. Police said the accused was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aide and later he and his father were admitted in the hospital alleging they were thrashed badly and they suffered internal injuries.

Inspector Devinder Singh, SHO of Industrial Area police station, said, “Amandeep received five stitches and his condition is stable. He recorded his statement against the juvenile and his father. An FIR have been lodged against the accused persons.” According to colony residents such clashes have become a routine affair.

Shashi Shankar Tiwari, a local colony leader, said, “Violent crimes including stabbing, robbery among others over the issue of alcohol has become routine affair particularly in this colony. On September 6, 2016, two women were stabbed and one of them later succumbed to her injuries in a group clash, which was also triggered over serving of liquor.” Police informed the juvenile and his father, who were allegedly involved in the incident, will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital.