Chandigarh: 19-year-old arrested for vegetable vendor’s murder

Police have arrested 19-year-old Naresh Kumar, who murdered a vegetable vendor, Ranjeet, 27, following a minor dispute at a local sabzi mandi in Sector 24 on Saturday. Ranjeet was repeatedly stabbed by the inebriated Naresh in the mandi and doctors declared the injured victim brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, on Friday night. Police said other vegetable vendors had apprehended the accused Naresh and later handed him over to the local police. Sources said Naresh was also thrashed by the local vendors and he received blunt injuries. Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said the accused Naresh was produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

He said Naresh was working with a contractor who supplied tables to vendors in the sabzi mandis. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. A police party headed by DSP Ram Gopal and SHO Inspector Lakhbir Singh was rushed to the spot. 0The body of the victim has been handed over to family members after postmortem examination at GMSH, Sector 16, on Saturday.