Chandigarh: 19 children among 37 hospitalised after inhaling chlorine gas

At least 37 people, including 19 children, were hospitalised on Monday evening after inhaling chlorine gas that leaked from a chlorine cylinder installed with a water pipe in Rajiv Colony. All the victims were rushed to Panchkula Civil Hospital and Chandigarh’s Manimajra hospital.

Officials said 16 people, including four children, were rushed to the Panchkula Civil Hospital where 13 of them were discharged immediately. The Chandigarh health department in the evening said at the Manimajra Civil Hospital, 21 patients, including 15 children, were admitted following the gas leak.

Eyewitnesses said the leakage was spotted in the evening and it quickly spread in the entire area, affecting a large number of people.

“I was at home when I inhaled some gas, which entered our house. I felt chest congestion and suffocated,” said Shamesher Singh, who was admitted to Panchkula Civil Hospital.

Sanjeev Trehan, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, said out of the 16 hospitalised, 13 were immediately discharged. “All of them were stable and first aid was provided to them,” he said. Among the 16 patients, he said there were four children aged between 4-10 years of age. Trehan added that the three were also stable and would be shifted in a few hours.

Chandigarh Health Director Dr G Dewan told Chandigarh Newsline that all the 21 hospitalised at Manimajra were stable. “They are gradually being discharged from the hospital,” he said.

N K Payal, a senior HUDA official who had also reached the Panchkula hospital, said they received a call about the leak around 5 pm from the area. “There was one cylinder fitted with a water pipe which reported leakage. It has now been removed from the site,” he said.

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta also visited the Panchkula hospital to meet the victims.

In August, at least 50 people were hospitalised after inhaling chlorine gas, which got leaked from a waterworks run by the Haryana Urban Development Authority at Sector 20.

