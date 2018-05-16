Chandigarh: 16-year-old girl held for drug peddling

The girl was send to Juvenile Homes in Sector 25. Sources said the parents of girl were informed and also summoned at Sector 24 police post but instead of the parents, her other relatives came to the police post last night. (Representational Image) The girl was send to Juvenile Homes in Sector 25. Sources said the parents of girl were informed and also summoned at Sector 24 police post but instead of the parents, her other relatives came to the police post last night. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly supplying 30 injections including Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate near Dental College, Sector 25, Monday night. Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of PS 11, said, “The mother of the girl is a habitual drug peddler, who has been twice convicted and was an undertrial in five other cases. We quizzed the girl thoroughly, but she did not reveal the name of the person for whom the seized injections were meant. The information that some of the peddlers, who are in the drug trade for a long time, are using their wards for supplying drugs from one place came to our knowledge last month.”

Police sources said the girl was school drop out and the injections were kept in a small carry bag. At the time when she was apprehended by a team comprising two women police constable, she did not have any mobile phone. A police officer said, “We can not question a minor boy/girl intensively in a case of drug peddling, which is considered to be an advantage for their guardians and parents, who used them as couriers to supply the small consignments. In this case also, we failed to ascertain the source of 30 injections, which were recovered from the girl.”

The girl was send to Juvenile Homes in Sector 25. Sources said the parents of girl were informed and also summoned at Sector 24 police post but instead of the parents, her other relatives came to the police post last night.

However, sources in Sector 31 police station, which covers the area of Hallomajra, phase-2, Ramdarbar and Faida village, said, “We have information about about a few liquor peddlers, who are using their wards to supply bottles of country-made liquor and pouches in the slum areas. We are yet to arrest anyone.”

