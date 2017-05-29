Chandigarh: 15-year-old murdered

Police officials refused to disclose the identity of two youths, who had been engaged in a fight with the victim. Police officials refused to disclose the identity of two youths, who had been engaged in a fight with the victim.

THREE UNKNOWN masked youths escaped after murdering a 15-year-old identified as Sehnaaz of Budhanpur in Sector 16, Panchkula, on Sunday. The victim, Sehnaaz, worked at a meat shop at Budhanpur. The incident took place near the meat shop around 4 pm. Police sources said three masked motorcycle riders were captured in a CCTV camera installed in the locality, where the murder took place. The victim had been involved in a street fight some days ago in his locality and he along with his friends had thrashed two local youths.

Police officials refused to disclose the identity of two youths, who had been engaged in a fight with the victim. Sehnaaz was stabbed in his stomach and back, and he was declared brought dead at Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. A team of Panchkula forensic team inspected the spot and collected blood samples from the spot. A case of murder was registered at Sector 14 police station. The body of victim will be handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now