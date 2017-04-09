Chandigarh: 1,456 cases disposed of by National Lok Adalat at district courts

National Lok Adalat in progress at District Court at Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Express National Lok Adalat in progress at District Court at Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Express

Around 1,456 cases were disposed of by a national lok adalat held at district courts in Sector 43, Saturday. The 14 benches headed by serving judicial officers took up cheque-bounce related cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, arbitration matters, electricity and water bills disputes, service matters, revenue cases and other civil cases. The courts also disposed of municipal matters and traffic challans.

While in the lok adalat held by the public utility services (PUS) disposed of more than 300 cases, a few cases of builders were also disposed of in which the builder had not allotted flats to the complainant though the money had been deposited. The PUS settled disputes worth Rs 97 lakh.

Balbir Singh, District & Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, Mahavir Singh, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh and Amarinder Sharma, Secretary, DLSA, Chandigarh, also visited the benches of District Courts Complex, Chandigarh, and pursued the cases for amicable settlement.

Of the 1,456 cases disposed of there were 26 criminal cases involving an amount of Rs 93,86,000, 220 cases under Section 138 of N.I. Act involving an amount of Rs 11,82,34,868, one bank recovery case, 17 Motor Accident Claim cases involving an amount of Rs 78,75,000, seven cases under the labour act involving an amount of Rs 38,750, 21 matrimonial and family disputes.

The courts also took up 50 executions involving an amount of Rs 3,16,40,571, 36 arbitration cases, 36 untrace reports, 15 civil miscellaneous cases and three criminal cases. In addition to this, 53 pre-litigative cases having an amount of Rs 26,78,642 were also settled.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now