Chandigarh: 14-year-old gives birth to premature child, case registered

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl gave birth to a premature child at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Sunday. As the girl’s family alleged that she was raped, the police registered a rape case against an unknown person at the Sector 31 police station.

According to officials of Sector 31 police station, the girl complained of pain in her stomach, following which her family took her to the hospital where the girl delivered a premature child. The police officials said that the girl was six-month pregnant.

The officials said that the girl came to the hospital where she delivered the child in the parking of the hospital. The girl was later discharged after the treatment and the child was declared dead by doctors. The Sector 31 Station House Officer, Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, said that girl’s mother lodged a complaint that her daughter was raped, following which a case under Section 376 (rape) was registered against an unknown person.

“Since the girl was not in a state to record her statement, we booked an unidentified person for the offence. Once the girl is fit to record her statement, we will ask her about the accused and name him in the FIR accordingly,” the SHO said.The police officials said that the girl did not tell them that she was pregnant but complained of severe pain in her stomach on Sunday morning, following which she was taken to the hospital.

