Chandigarh: 116 teachers booked for entering education minister’s house

Acting against the protesting Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) qualified teachers, the local police have booked 116 teachers on Sunday. Police also arrested 33 teachers who were later released on bail. Those who were booked allegedly protested at the residence of Punjab Education Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema on Saturday, following which the minister held a protest outside the governor’s house.

According to the police officials, the teachers were booked under sections 448 (house trespass), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 39 police station.

“We have arrested 33 teachers who were involved in the protest. All of them were later released on bail. We will also arrest the others,” said an official.

More than 100 ETT teachers of Punjab, who were not given permanent jobs, gathered outside Cheema’s residence on Saturday morning. They also managed to enter the residential complex. The teachers were demanding a meeting with the minister but he refused and rang up the police.

Cheema later sat in a protest along with his supporters outside the governor’s house and alleged that the local police did not help him when he needed help to evict the protesting teachers from his residence. Following Cheema’s protest, governor V P Badnore summoned the IG Tejinder Singh Luthra and asked him to inquire into the matter.

A police official said that they tried their best to convince the protesting teachers on Saturday, but they did not listen. The official also added that no senior official from the education department came to meet the teachers, which escalated the problem.

SP (Security and traffic) Eish Singhal, however, said that they have taken the action against the teachers who broke the law.