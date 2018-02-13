Chandigarh: 10-year-old boy killed, 10 students hurt as PRTC bus rams into school bus

The school bus after Monday’s accident. (Express Photo) The school bus after Monday’s accident. (Express Photo)

A 10-year-old boy was killed and 10 other students of a private school were injured in a road accident on the Kharar-Morinda road on Monday morning. The students were on their way to St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, when the mishap occurred. Their school bus was hit by a PRTC bus from behind. At the time of the accident, there were 18 students (7-14 years old) on the bus.

The deceased was identified as Samarth Sachdeva, a student of Class IV. He was sitting in the second-last row of the bus with his friend Aarav Aggarwal (9), who was also seriously injured. Two other students, who suffered injuries, included Samarth’s sister Khwaish Sachdeva (13) and Ayushi Rana (11).

Police have registered a case against PRTC bus driver Balbir Singh for causing death by negligence. Balbir fled from the spot. The PRTC bus was also carrying 32 passengers. All of them escaped unhurt. All the injured students were rushed to Kharar Civil Hospital from where Aarav was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. By late evening, all the injured students were discharged.

The accident took place around 7.30 am. St. Joseph’s school bus driver Dharmender Sharma, driver of the school bus, had picked up the kids from their respective homes to take them to school that begins at 9 am.

“As I took the turn towards GBP Homes Residential Colony near Bhagomajra village on the Kharar-Morinda road, a rashly driven PRTC bus rammed straight into my bus from behind. All of us got shocked because of the sudden impact. I looked back and found the children, who were badly injured and screaming. Samarth’s head was severed. A passer-by Gurmeet Singh. helped me to take Samarth to Kharar Civil Hospital. The doctors there declared the child dead on arrival. The other injured children were also brought to the Civil Hospital by passers-by,” Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline.

Grieving mother of Samarth (right) in Kharar on Monday (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Grieving mother of Samarth (right) in Kharar on Monday (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Investigating Officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, said, “The PRTC bus driver escaped from the spot. We are looking for him and will arrest him soon.” Explaining the manner in which Samrath could have possibly died, the ASI added, “Exact details about how Samarth’s head got severed are yet to be ascertained. But, preliminary examination of both the buses indicate that a broken piece of metal or glass may have severed the child’s head.”

Sharma said, “All the windowpanes of the bus were closed because it was very cold and also raining heavily. I was not at fault. I took the left turn on the road and that, too, after giving an indicator. It is very unfortunate that the child died.”

Two students & bus driver killed in 2013 accident

The stretch on the Kharar-Morinda highway had witnessed a similar accident in 2013, too. In that incident, two students of Indus Public School and their bus driver were killed when the school bus was hit by a private bus.

