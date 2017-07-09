CFSL report on gang rape case: ‘DNA samples of accused, victim didn’t match’

IN A huge blow to a police investigation, in the gang-rape case of 21-year-old call centre employee by an auto-rickshaw driver, the only accused arrested, the forensic report says that the DNA profiling of the accused and the victim did not match.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, which was submitted to the court on July 4, mentioned that the sample collected from the victim and the accused did not match. It stated, “It is conveyed that on the basis of male DNA profiles obtained from the victim, it can be opined that Wasim (accused) is excluded as a contributor to the male DNA available on the victim’s exhibits.”

The CFSL had matched the DNA profiles obtained from the victim with the blood sample of the accused. The incident occurred on the night of December 12, last year, near the Tribune Chowk when the victim boarded an auto-rickshaw to go home.

Earlier, during cross-examination, the victim had turned hostile on April 19 this year as she could not identify the accused. The matter will again come up for hearing on July 11.

Speaking to the Newsline correspondent, the public prosecutor said, “The victim had initially identified the accused during the examination-in-chief. However, during cross-examination, after the defence counsel asked her questions, she was unable to identify him.” He added that in rape cases, the Supreme Court has clearly stated that even if the forensic report is negative and the victim has identified the accused, the latter can be convicted.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped on her way home from office by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice at knifepoint in a forest area at Sector 29. The woman had boarded the auto from the road separating sectors 34 and 21 at Dakshin Marg around 8 pm and was heading to Hallomajra.

The auto driver took a slip road towards Sector 29 and pretended as if his auto was not working. Then, he put his hand on her mouth and took her to the forest area and allegedly raped her.

The accused was booked by the Industrial Area Police Station under Section 376-D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code.

The police are yet to recover the autorickshaw, which the victim had boarded. The accused, Wasim Malik (28), a resident of Sector 52, used to drive a commercial auto. Wasim was arrested on December 18, last year, and is behind bars at present.

