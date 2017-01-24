Centre releases Rs 3.52 crore to UT under Accessible India Campaign

THE CENTRE has released funds to the tune of Rs 3.52 crore to the UT Administration to make required changes in its 44 buildings in Chandigarh that were identified as not being “disabled-friendly”.

The funds have been released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to the social welfare department, Chandigarh. As per 2011 census, there are 14,796 people with different disabilities in Chandigarh.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, D R Negi, nodal officer (disability), social welfare department, said, “To make all the buildings accessible to the disabled, changes would be made in these buildings by the engineering department of UT. We have received the funds which would be transferred to the engineering department. Hand rails, ramps and slopes would be constructed here.”

According to the survey carried out by the social welfare department a few months ago, among the 44 buildings where this work would be carried out are Municipal Corporation building, Sector 17, Estate Office, e-sampark centres, Government Hospital, Sector 45, Civil Hospital, Sector 22, police stations of the city and the Rock Garden as well,” Negi added.

As per the plan, an exclusive toilet for the disabled has to be there in each building. The funds have been received under the Accessible India Campaign or Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.

“If a building has a simple ramp, that doesn’t mean it is totally disabled-friendly. The status of disabled-friendly building is given when it has everything — hand rails, a provision for toilet exclusively meant for them and other provisions as per law,” another official added.

The buildings were identified in an accessibility audit carried out by the administration to check whether they were easily accessible to the physically challenged.

For over two decades, provisions in the Persons with Disability Act, 1995, have mandated barrier-free access to the differently-abled people but in Chandigarh most of the government buildings and public spaces such as markets and parks lack facilities for the disabled.