Chandigarh residents to challenge notification: Centre notifies area around City Bird Sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone

City Bird Sancturay in Sector 21, Chandigarh. Express Archives

THE MINISTRY of Environment and Forests on Thursday notified the area around City Bird Sanctuary in Sector 21, Chandigarh, as an eco-sensitive zone. As the area is surrounded by houses, the residents have decided to challenge the ministry notification as it has prohibited several activities.

With the notification, as many as 186 houses, a government model school, Nirankari darbar and a children park will now fall in the eco-sensitive zone. As per the notification, the area from 80 to 125 metres (approximately 12 hectares) from the boundary of the City Bird Sanctuary, now known as the City Bird Sanctuary Eco-sensitive Zone, would be a noise-free zone. Use of fireworks or crackers in the eco-sensitive zone of City Bird Sanctuary shall be prohibited.

Other than noise pollution, air and vehicular population shall be regulated here. There would be no use of plastic bags or use or production of any hazardous substances in this zone. The change of land use pattern would also not be allowed.

Fencing of premises of hotels and lodges, commercial use of natural water resources, including groundwater, will be prohibited in the eco-sensitive zone. Laying of high-tension transmission lines shall not be allowed while laying of new electricity cables shall be regulated as per Eco-sensitive Management Plan. However, laying of underground cable shall be promoted.

Construction of street lights would be regulated as well. No new or expansion of existing polluting industries shall be permitted within the eco-sensitive zone. However, the local residents whose houses now fall in the eco-sensitive zone said that they would challenge the notification. When the draft was proposed for the eco-sensitive tag, the residents had opposed the move and given a representation to the administration.

Professor J C Verma, whose house adjoins the bird sanctuary, said, “There are all houses here. Enforcement of the noise-free zone is difficult. Also, how can they stop any construction here? We will challenge it. This cannot be implemented at all.”

P C Sanghi, a resident of Sector 21, said, “The firecrackers are used by children during festivals. When there are so many houses here, how can they regulate it?” A 10-member eco-sensitive zone monitoring committee has also been constituted which will monitor the compliance of the notification provisions.

The Chief Wildlife Warden would be the chairman of the committee while Chief Architect, Chief Engineer UT and MC and others would be on the committee. The member secretary of the Monitoring Committee or the Deputy Conservator Forest concerned shall be competent to file complaints under Section 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (29 of 1986) against any person who contravenes the provisions of this notification.

“There won’t be any restriction on the construction residents need to carry out. Of course, there would be restrictions on the noise since it is an eco-sensitive zone now. But residents won’t be inconvenienced,” said Santosh Kumar, UT Chief Conservator and Chief Wildlife Warden.