Central varsity status for PU only solution: Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari on Saturday said granting central university status to the Panjab University is the only long-term solution to the financial issues. Tewari, who met National Students’ Union of India members, demanded that police case against the students be withdrawn. “The only long-term solution to the problems is deemed university status to Punjab University. Even if the Punjab government gives Rs 25 crore to the university this year, next year it will be back to square one,” Tewari told the NSUI members.

The NSUI members told Tewari that they want total rollback of fee hike and withdraw of police cases against the students. Tewari told the students that he spoke to IG over phone in this regard. The university is a battleground of ideas and there needs to be a permanent solution to its issues, Tewari said. “Everyone needs to unite on the demand for central university status for the university. If agitation gets the fee decision rolled back, what about next year. Everyone including the local MP should talk to the MHRD about converting the university into central one,” he said. Tewari said given the financial status of Punjab, the state government thinks of Panjab University as an additional obligation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now