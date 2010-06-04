Controversy regarding teachers recruitment may have played spoilsport,say sources

These days,the UT Education Department is not only baffled by the introduction of the grade system in Class X and busy searching for a solution to the bundling of students in similar grade category but is also worried about the fate of the centralised admission project.

The Education departments project could not get on board the Department of Electronics Accreditation for Computer Courses (DOEACC),an autonomous body under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology,when approached to handle the centralised admission project.

Officials had approached DOEACCs regional office on Monday,as it had managed the entire centralised admission project for 105 city government schools last year.

When approached,DOEACC did not accept the centralised admission project. Despite having worked with the Department earlier,it was surprising that they hesitated in handling this project, said one of the senior Administration officials.

Sources claimed the recent controversy regarding numerous anomalies in recruitment of teachers might have played the spoilsport.

It is correct that we were approached by some of the senior officials from the UT Education Department on Monday to maintain the database and handle the entire admission project for Class XI in government schools. we did not accept the project. Till date,the decision remains unchanged, said V N Sharma,Joint Director,DOEACC center,Chandigarh.

Usually,a government school is selected as the centre for admission,where the Education departments entire set-up,including the company to which it is outsourced,is present.

On the basis of regular and instant data updating by the company on their systems at the centre,seats are allotted to candidates. The revenue for the company depends on the number of candidates applying for admissions.

Last year,the Education Department had shelled out nearly Rs four lakh on the contract was awarded to DOEACC for the same project. Apart from the admission project,DOEACC had also handled the recruitment of regular teachers for government schools and data entry for he same.

