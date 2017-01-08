Central adminstration tribunal tells PGI to maintain status quo in promotion of doctors

The Central Administrative Tribunal on Friday directed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to maintain the status quo in the promotion of doctors in the Department of Radiotherapy. The matter is slated to come up for hearing on January 20.

The orders were passed on an application filed by Dr Narendra Kumar, who is working as an additional professor, Department of Radiotherapy, PGIMER. He had challenged the orders issued by the hospital in November, last year, in which Dr Bhavana Rai, working as assistant professor in the same department, was declared eligible for appointment to the post of professor.

Kumar joined the institute as assistant professor in the department and was promoted to associate professor in July 2011. He was promoted as additional professor in 2014. Rai was appointed as assistant professor on an ad hoc basis in September 2009. Her term was extended by six months and it was specifically provided that the term would end either at the expiry of six months or at the time of regular appointment. In October 2015, Rai was appointed as assistant professor in the department on a regular basis. Prior to this, her appointment on an ad hoc basis was extended 12 times.

Subsequently, on the request of the head of the department, two more posts of professor were created and advertised. The interviews were held in December 2016. Rai had also appeared for the interview and was declared eligible for appointment to the post of professor. Dr Awadesh Kumar Pandy, Professor and Head of the Radiotherapy Department in Medical College, Sector 32, Chandigarh and Dr Manoj Kumar Gupta, Professor in the Radiotherapy Department in Indira Gandhi College Shimla also applied, but were not appointed.

Thereafter, Kumar made a representation on December 28 last year, stating that Rai cannot be appointed as professor. He said that she had not served as Associate Professor or Additional Professor and therefore she was not eligible for appointment as professor.