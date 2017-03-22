Central Administrative Tribunal: Don’t promote superintending engineer until plea is decided, Chandigarh Administration told

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) directed the UT administration to refrain from promoting engineering department employees to the post of superintending engineer (SE) until a decision is taken on the representation of the applicant working as executive engineer.

Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal held, “The application is disposed of with a direction to the finance secretary, engineering department, to sympathetically consider and decide the indicated representation of the applicant by passing a speaking order in accordance with the law, before making any promotions to the post of SE, preferably within two months.”

Applicant Paramjit Karwal filed an application in which he sought promotion to the post of SE (Electrical) as the post has been lying vacant for two years. Karwal had earlier filed a case in the tribunal alleging that he was not promoted by the department despite rendering a service of 24 years, as an FIR was pending against him. The tribunal had granted him relief and he was promoted from sub-divisional engineer (electrical) to executive engineer. Karwal stated that after completing his engineering degree, he was then selected as a sub-divisional engineer (electrical) by the UPSC through open competition and was appointed as sub divisional engineer (electrical) in the electrical wing of the engineering department, Chandigarh Administration from July 2, 1990. Karwal was not promoted, thus he submitted a representation on January 9, 2014 to the chief engineer, UT Chandigarh, seeking promotion. Karwal came to know on March 17 that this year his junior, Ranjit Singh, had submitted to the finance secretary to consider him for promotion.

