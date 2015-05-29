CBSE class 10 results: Every 14th student in Tricity scores 10 CGPA

Jubilant students with 10 CGPA in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi )

Every 14th student in the Tricity who appeared in class X exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education scored a perfect 10 cumulative grade point average (CGPA). Out of a total of 22,469 students who took the exam, 1,641 scored perfect CGPA of 10. The CBSE results for the class were declared on Thursday.

Girls as usual continued to outshine boys as a total of 857 girls from across the Tricity scored perfect 10 as compared to 784 boys. The pass percentage of 96.10 for girls was also marginally better than that of the boys — 94.34 per cent.

In all, 881 students — 400 boys and 481 girls — of Chandigarh schools achieved perfect CGPA of 10 while 273 students from Mohali schools and 487 students from Panchkula schools scored a perfect 10 CGPA.

From the Tricity, 12,602 boys and 9,867 girls appeared in the exams. A total of 11,889 boys and 9,482 girls passed. Among the Chandigarh schools that fared extremely well is Delhi Public School, Sector 40, where 112 out of 287 students scored perfect 10 CGPA.

Kavita Das, principal of St John’s School, Sector 26, said, “Our boys have been doing well and we are extremely proud of them. The economically weaker section (EWS) students studying in our school have done equally well; they have managed to balance academics with co-curricular activities.”

Anujit Kaur, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, said, “Now class X students do not have to worry about the results because they get grades and there is no difference left between the students scoring 9 or 9.8. The majority of our students have done well by scoring CGPA 8 and above.”

