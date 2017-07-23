Renewal of passport: CBI court rejects passport NoC application of graft case accused

Representational Image Representational Image

A special CBI court, dismissed the application of one Tejbir Singh Walia, facing trial in a graft case, in which he requested the court to issue a no objection certificate (NoC) for renewing his passport. Walia was arrested in 2012 by the CBI for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a native of Muktsar to renew the license of a revolver. The accused was working as a superintendent in the home department at the Punjab Mini-Secretariat.

Walia moved an application before the court that his passport had expired in 2015 and needs to be renewed. He stated in the application that he had intimated the passport authorities that a case was pending against him. The authorities concerned therefore told him to seek a NOC from the court for renewing his passport.

He further added that since his passport was not renewed he was unable to visit his daughter in Finland. He stated that his daughter was feeling homesick and fears that if he doesn’t visit her she might fall sick. Hence, he requested the court to grant a NOC for getting the passport renewed.

In its reply, to the application the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the court observed that since the applicant is facing trial under Section 7, 13(2), 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, hence the permission cannpt not be given. Passing the orders the court observed, “Such an application, in my considered view, is misconceived. There appears to be no reason in CrPC which would permit the trial court to grant such a certificate…It is further held that…renewal of passport is an issue which is primarily between the applicant and the passport authority. The court conducting a trial, normally has no role to play at the time of issuance, renewal of passport.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App