CBI arrests IFS officer for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh from four sawmill owners

IFS officer Birender Choudhary in CBI custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) IFS officer Birender Choudhary in CBI custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

BIRENDER CHOUDHARY, a 2000 batch IFS officer and member secretary of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), on Monday night was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from four owners of sawmills for setting aside show-cause notices slapped on them for running their mills in the green corridor of Chandigarh.

Choudhary was caught red-handed by a team of anti-corruption branch (ACB) of CBI from his house in Sector 27. Additional cash of Rs 2 lakh along with some property documents and bank accounts books too were recovered from the house.

The sawmill owners were identified as Rajinder Singh, complainant and owner of Rajinder Singh & Brothers Saw Mill, Ganesh, Paramjit and Kala. Each of them contributed Rs 25,000 each to the bribe amount. A team of CBI also raided Choudhary’s office on the ground level of Prayavaran Bhawan in Sector 19 and seized documents related to the sawmills on Tuesday.

Home Secretary-cum-Forest Secretary Anurag Aggarwal is the chairman of CPCC and Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandigarh, Santosh Kumar is the vice-chairman of CPCC. When contacted, Aggarwal said, “All four show-cause notices were issued by Birender Choudhary independently as being the member secretary of CPCC. He has powers to use these notices. We were informed by CBI about the arrest of Choudhary.”

Kumar said, “We have checked the files of four sawmills and found that notices were issued by Birender Choudhary independently.” In his complaint to CBI, Rajinder Singh, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, stated that he received a show-cause notice issued by Choudhary on June 30, 2017, in connection with an earlier notice issued to him regarding the revoking of consent issued to him for operating his sawmill.

He stated that whenever he tried to meet the accused in his office, he was denied access. However, on July 12, Singh along with three other sawmill owners, who also received similar notices, met Choudhary at his office where he demanded Rs 50,000 from each of them for settling the matter, added the complaint.

A senior CBI officer said, “The allegations of Rajinder were verified and found genuine. Later, we also recorded the conversation of Choudhary and Rajinder, which established the demand for bribe. The conversation between the complainant and accused was recorded twice. Initially, Rajinder had recorded the voice of Choudhary independently as well.”

Choudhary was produced in the special court of CBI which sent him to judicial custody.

