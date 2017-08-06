CBI arrests Chandigarh SDM (East), her husband on bribe charge

Representational Image Representational Image

The CBI has arrested a sub-divisional magistrate of Chandigarh, her husband and a middleman in an alleged bribery case, officials said Sunday. Shilpy Pattar, the SDM (East), Chandigarh, along with her husband and another accomplice were nabbed after the agency conducted a raid at her house here last night, CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said in New Delhi. There was a property dispute between the complainant and his brother and the matter was listed for hearing in the Court of the SDM (East), Chandigarh.

The complainant alleged that the SDM had issued directions for sealing of the disputed property at Sector 26 here on August 3 without hearing him, Gaur said. The complainant further alleged that officer through a middleman was demanding Rs five lakh for de-sealing disputed property. However, the deal was struck at Rs 2 lakh. A trap was then laid after complainant approached the CBI.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the private person (middleman) and the SDM while demanding and accepting the alleged bribe of Rs 75,000 as first instalment. The husband of the accused officer was also arrested as Rs 50,000 of the bribe money was recovered from him and Rs 25,000 of the bribe money was recovered from the private person,” he said. Gaur said searches conducted on the premises of the accused also led to recovery of cash of Rs two lakh, bank locker keys and documents pertaining to certain bank accounts.

