CAT tells ministry of personnel to conduct special review for applicant’s empanelment

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday directed the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions to conduct a special review for empanelment of an applicant working as chief vigilance officer, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), as joint secretary.

The applicant, Sunil Kumar Gulati, IAS, (Haryana cadre),filed the application seeking his empanelment as joint secretary or additional secretary in Government of India, which he had been denied during the initial process of empanelment in 2005.

He stated in the application that his representation regarding upgrade of the ACR for the year 1991-92, 1992-93, and 1994-95 have been rejected by passing a non-speaking order.

Gulati stated in the application that throughout his service he has had an outstanding record. He further added that the record had adverse remarks for the years 1992-93. When he made the representation against the adverse remarks, it was not considered by the reviewing authority and a communication was made to the government of India for upgrading those ACRs.

The defense counsel, however, said the Haryana government has already communicated the decision with regard to the year 1992-1993, and the same cannot be challenged at this stage. The state government argued that the application should be rejected.

Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal said, “We direct the ministry of personnel to conduct a special review for empanelment of the applicant as joint secretary or additional secretary taking into consideration his ACRs and their gradings as they exist today. This review shall be carried out by the ministry within a period of three months.”

