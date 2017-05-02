CAT quashes cancellation order, tells postal authority to appoint complainant

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal on Monday directed the chief post master general, Shimla, to appoint a 19-year-old complainant to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak Branch Post Master (GDSBPM) as her selection to the post had been cancelled “arbitrarily”.

Complainant Himani Devi had applied for the post of GDSBPM, Barma Papri, Branch Post Office, under Scheduled Caste category after the Superintendent of Post Offices, Solan Division, invited applications from eligible candidates.

She was given an appointment letter on March 29, 2016, and was also asked to complete the formalities by April 12, 2016. However, superintendent of post offices, Solan Division, passed another order on April 6, 2016, informing Devi that her appointment order was kept in abeyance due to administrative reasons.

Thereafter, another order, dated April 25, 2016, was passed informing the applicant that Dharampal, who was working at Panjhal, has been transferred to Barma Papri. As such, the applicant’s selection was cancelled.

In their reply, the respondents said Dharampal had already submitted a request for his transfer against the present post.

After the selection process, when Dharampal was considered by the authority concerned then it was decided to scrap the entire selection by transferring him against the post available at Barma Papri, Branch Post Office.

Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal held, “The court can remove the curtain to find out the reasons for cancelling the selection process and if court finds that the reasons are valid, then it should not interfere in the matter and if reasons found to be otherwise to give benefit to some person, then court can interfere in decision taken by the competent authority. In the present case, neither any reasons were given in the written statement nor shown at the time of arguments in the original file. Therefore, we find that action of the respondents in cancelling the selection is arbitrary and accordingly, we quash the impugned order.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now