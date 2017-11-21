CAT puts stay on selection of dispenser homoeopathy in Chandigarh

The applicants have said that they were appointed as pharmacist (homoeopathy) in the Chandigarh Health Department and at present, were in the grade of Rs 3,800-4,200 pay scale (File) The applicants have said that they were appointed as pharmacist (homoeopathy) in the Chandigarh Health Department and at present, were in the grade of Rs 3,800-4,200 pay scale (File)

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has put a stay on the selection of dispenser homoeopathy in Chandigarh following an application filed by those employed as dispenser homoeopathy in UT.

The applicants have said that they were appointed as pharmacist (homoeopathy) in the Chandigarh Health Department and at present, were in the grade of Rs 3,800-4,200 pay scale. The applicants, following a notification passed on October 21, 2016, were designated as pharmacist from the post of dispenser homoeopathy.

Meanwhile, in 2011, the Government of Punjab, Department of Finance, issued a notification in 2011 revising the pay scale of pharmacist in as much as it was provided with pay band of Rs 10,300 – 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 and the pay scale of dispenser homoeopathy from the pay scale of Rs 5,910-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,000. The applicants have pleaded with the tribunal that they were designated as dispenser from pharmacist, that is on a lower grade, which is lower in status and carries a grade pay of Rs 2000. However, they are already in the grade pay of Rs 3,800-4,200 as per a Punjab Government notification, which is implemented in Chandigarh.

Advocate Rohit Seth, counsel for the applicants, argued that their grade pay shall be revised as per the new pay scale of pharmacist as till 2016 they have been employed as pharmacist. The applicants also pleaded with the tribunal to stay the selection of dispenser homoeopathy in the department for which UT had issued an advertisement in October 2017.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App