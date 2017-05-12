CAT gives PGIMER doctor interim relief

Providing interim relief to Dr A K Gupta, medical superintendent-cum-professor and head of the Department of Hospital Administration, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday put a stay on the move of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), asking Dr Gupta to deposit one-third of the fees received by him during his trip to Nepal.

The authorities concerned had withdrawn the chargesheet issued to him. The department had charge-sheeted Gupta for going on leave without permission. He had filed an application before the tribunal in which he sought quashing of the chargesheet issued to him on April 11, 2016. Gupta alleged that the chargesheet was issued to him by an incompetent authority related to alleged unauthorised absence from September 15, 2014, to December 31, 2014.

Subsequently, the health ministry passed an order on January 4, 2017, in which it dropped departmental proceedings and issued a warning to Gupta for going on leave outside India. The ministry further directed the doctor to deposit one-third of the fees in excess of the Rs 1,500 paid to him.

The charge-sheet pertains to the visit of Dr Gupta to Nepal on a 90-day assignment with WHO. He was to go on the assignment from September 15-December 15 in 2014. However, when the authorities forwarded the leave application to the MoHFW, it was not sanctioned and he was asked to return.

