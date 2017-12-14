CAT disposes of application of two UT police inspectors seeking promotion as DSP

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Wednesday disposed of the applications of two UT police inspectors who had filed a fresh application to the Tribunal seeking promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The tribunal while disposing of the case, gave directions to the Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, to decide representation of the police officers by passing a speaking order within two months, in light of the order passed by the tribunal in the case of Amrao Singh who had been promoted to DSP from the rank of an Inspector after orders were passed by the tribunal on April 26, 2017.

The application has been moved by the UT Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, who is posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 31 Police Station and Inspector Shri Prakash, who is posted in the Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The application moved in the tribunal mentioned for issuance of directions to consider the eligible Inspectors of UT police, Chandigarh, including the applicants as DSP’s, which shall become available in promotee quota consequent upon repatriation of private respondents in terms of Punjab Police Service Rules, 1959 as amended in 2010.

The applicants have stated that they have been deprived of their consideration and promotion as DSP’s in UT police despite being eligible as on February 15, 2016, respectively, since deputationists and transferees from DANIPS are occupying the seats of DSP’s which are meant for promotion quota.

The application mentioned that as per the seniority list, names of applicants are at serial number 33 and serial number 32 and they fall within next eight posts of DSP’s meant for promotee quota.

Meanwhile, Advocate Arvind Moudgil, Nodal Officer, Chandigarh Administration, said,”After the receipt of the orders the representation will be decided in terms of the judgement.”

It is pertinent to mention that the UT is already facing contempt in the case of three UT Inspectors Gurmukh Singh, Charanjit Singh and Dilsher Singh, for which a compliance report as an affidavit has to be submitted to the tribunal on December 21.

The tribunal had ordered earlier in April this year setting aside appointment of DANIPS officers to the posts of DSP in Chandigarh. The CAT had also directed the UT to consider the case of applicants and other similar situated persons to be promoted as DSP’s if found eligible as contemplated under Punjab Police Rules, within a month.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App