CAT cites shortage, directs ESIC to re-employ Shimla doctor

Citing shortage of doctors in the country, the Central Administrative Tribunal on Monday directed the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to re-employ a Shimla doctor.

Dr Dalip had filed an application, stating that he had initially joined the service in the Himachal health department and served in different capacities and as professor for more than 30 years. He was appointed as dean, ESIC Medical College, Mandi, on June 21, 2012.

Pronouncing the orders stating that the country faces an acute shortage of doctors, the tribunal said: “We are of the view that considering the serious shortage of medical faculty in the country, when the applicant completed the age of superannuation of 62 years prescribed by the ESIC at the time when the applicant was employed as dean, the applicant could have been given the option to work as Professor in the medical college.”

Elaborating on it further, the tribunal pointed out that there was a need for the services of the applicant, Dr Dalip Dhiman, as teaching faculty, “hence, the respondent ESIC is directed to consider the applicant as Professor, employed on regular basis from February 1, 2015 and allow him to continue as such till he completes the age of 65 years…”

Dalip, in his application had stated that he had time and again requested the respondents to intimate him about his superannuation but he did not get a response.

However, as per an advertisement issued by ESIC it came to light that the post of Dean can be filled by a person who is a Professor and the age of superannuation is stated to be 67 years. Dalip retired on January 31, 2015.

