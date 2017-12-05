CAT asks transport undertaking to keep post of driver vacant

Paramjeet Singh (37), a resident of Ropar, had moved CAT, challenging the selection process for regular appointments of CTU bus drivers. Paramjeet Singh (37), a resident of Ropar, had moved CAT, challenging the selection process for regular appointments of CTU bus drivers.

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has ordered the UT Administration to keep one post of driver at Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) vacant as a driver on contract at CTU had challenged the permanent appointment process after he was declared failed in the driving test for a permanent post. The case has now been adjourned for hearing to January 9, 2018.

Paramjeet Singh (37), a resident of Ropar, had moved CAT, challenging the selection process for regular appointments of CTU bus drivers. Advocate Aalok Jagga, counsel for the petitioner, said the applicant belonged to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category for which 29 posts were reserved in the regular appointment of CTU bus drivers and Paramjeet had been a driver on contract with CTU since 2016.

The application mentioned that Paramjeet was appointed as bus driver through an outsourcing agency in February 2016 for the post of bus driver (heavy vehicle) and had been employed with CTU without any complaint against him. In the meantime, Paramjeet also applied for the regular post of driver at CTU following an advertisement in the newspaper and he even managed to clear the written test and he was confirmed about the same in June 2016. Paramjeet was then informed by the CTU authorities in October 2016 that the result was not out yet. But surprisingly, he found out that many candidates had already been issued letters, asking them to appear for a medical test and join duty.

Paramjeet learnt that his driving test was not cleared by the authorities although he had been driving the same bus for seven months. Following this, he moved CAT, alleging arbitrariness wherein he was not informed about the result and the subsequent selection of other candidates without it being put in the public domain or notice board.

Meanwhile, acting on the application filed by Paramjeet, CAT directed CTU to keep a post in regular category vacant until the matter was resolved.

