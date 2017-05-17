CAT allows application filed by complainant challenging chargesheet filed by PGIMER

PGIMER Chandigarh. Express File photo PGIMER Chandigarh. Express File photo

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Tuesday allowed the application filed by Medical Superintendent-cum-Professor & Head of Department of Hospital Administration, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in which Dr AK Gupta, had challenged the chargesheet served to him by the hospital. In the last hearing, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had put a stay on the move of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare asking Gupta to deposit 1/3rd of the fees received from the Nepal trip.

The authorities concerned had withdrawn the chargesheet issued to him earlier. He was chargesheeted for going on an ex-India leave without taking permission. He had filed an application before the tribunal in which he sought quashing of the chargesheet issued to him on April 11, 2016. He alleged that the chargesheet was issued to him by an incompetent authority. As per the chargesheet, he was absent from September 15, 2014 to December 31, 2014, from the hospital without permission.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare passed an order on January 4, 2017, in which it dropped the departmental proceedings and issued a warning in the matter. The ministry further directed to deposit 1/3rd of the fees in excess of Rs 1,500 paid to him. The defence counsel, however, stated before the tribunal that since the chargesheet has been dropped and there is no point in making the payment.

The chargesheet pertains to Gupta’s visit to Nepal for a 90-day long assignment with the World Health Organisation (WHO). He was to go on the assignment from September 15 to December 15 in 2014. However, when the hospital authorities forwarded the leave to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare it was not sanctioned and he was asked to return.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now