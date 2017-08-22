Cash-strapped Congress reminds party MLAs of one-time donation

A letter, written by Captain Sandeep Sandhu, general secretary of the PPCC office, to all MLAs on August 19, referred to a letter written by AICC treasurer Moti Lal Vohra to PPCC president Sunil Jakhar (above) in this regard. A letter, written by Captain Sandeep Sandhu, general secretary of the PPCC office, to all MLAs on August 19, referred to a letter written by AICC treasurer Moti Lal Vohra to PPCC president Sunil Jakhar (above) in this regard.

THE PUNJAB Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has written to all Congress MLAs in the state, reminding them of the one-time financial contribution asked for by the All India Congress Committee and asked them to send a cheque or draft for the same.

A letter, written by Captain Sandeep Sandhu, general secretary of the PPCC office, to all MLAs on August 19, referred to a letter written by AICC treasurer Moti Lal Vohra to PPCC president Sunil Jakhar in this regard. Captain Sandhu’s missive included Vohra’s letter along with a format in which details of the payment made have to be submitted.

The letter, written by Vohra on July 5, reminds Jakhar that “keeping in view the challenges before the party, it would be appreciated if all the MLAs from your state may kindly contribute Rs 1 lakh or more as one-time financial support to the party. The cheque/draft may be prepared in favour of AICC president and sent to the undersigned with a covering letter mentioning the PAN number”. Vohra’s letter also adds that the list of MLAs, who are yet to pay, has been attached to it.

Captain Sandhu said contributing to the party fund was routine. “Since this is a new Vidhan Sabha, an appeal for donation has been made to all new MLAs as per the norm.” When asked how many MLAs had made the donation so far, Sandhu said since the new Assembly has been constituted just a few months back, the MLAs were yet to contribute.

