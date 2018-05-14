Cash-starved Municipal Corporation floats tender for installing PCC tiles in Sec 45

Councillor Kanwarjeet Rana said that the work of PCC tiles was required urgently and was passed long back. (File) Councillor Kanwarjeet Rana said that the work of PCC tiles was required urgently and was passed long back. (File)

EVEN AS contractors have stopped taking new works due to non-payment of money, cash-starved Municipal Corporation has floated a tender amounting to Rs 70 lakh just for installing PCC tiles in Sector 45.

The tender that has been floated for Rs 69.54 lakh invites applications from prospective contractors within a week.

Hari Shankar Mishra, one of the contractors, said, “We have stopped the ongoing works also and aren’t taking any new work. We have decided we won’t participate in any tender. Then why are they floating these tenders? All our contractors who have taken up previous tile work also are protesting. When we haven’t got previous payment, why will we take up new work?”

Councillor Kanwarjeet Rana said that the work of PCC tiles was required urgently and was passed long back in the general house meeting of the civic body. “The matter of contractors protesting would be resolved. I am sure they will participate. These PCC tiles are long pending and that is why the tenders were floated,” Rana said.

The contractors have given time till May 20 and threatened the civic body that if their pending dues aren’t paid, they would turn off the tubewell water supply which most of them are managing and lock the public toilets, maintenance of which lies with some of them. Among those works which have already been halted were laying of Ductile Iron pipelines at Ramdarbar, Mauli Jagran, Manimajra and installation of paver blocks in Sector 22, Kajheri, Industrial Phase II and other parts of the city. Also, the work of laying sewer lines which was going on at Maloya colony, Dhanas, Indira colony and Manimajra have been stopped.

A payment of over Rs 25 crore is pending towards the contractors and MC officials have been stating that they have shortage of funds. The payment is for works which include maintenance of water supply, sewerage and storm water, operation and maintenance works, plan works and non- plan works. The contractors said that in such a scenario, this is impossible for all contractors to carry out further works as they were facing a very hard time due to non-release of payments from MC.

