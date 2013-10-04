Case registered against 4 for adbuction,extortion of two

Mohali police on Thursday booked four people for the alleged kidnap,extortion and wrongful confinement of two people. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Mahajan,Gagandeep Vicky,Inderpal Singh and Gurvinder Singh and are yet to be arrested.

According to SHO NPS Lehal,Ravinder Singh,of Mandi Board Complex,and his friend Amrik Singh was allegedly abducted by the accused on Thursday. They were on their way back home after watching a film.

The accused,after stealing a laptop and a cellphone from their house,allegedly forced the victims into a car,and then drove around Mohali,Zirakpur and Chandigarh all the while threatening the victims to transfer the car,an Audi,to them. The accused also demanded Rs 10 lakh and stole some money and documents from the car. They let go the victims when police was approached. A case has been registered under Sections 365,380,386,348,506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App