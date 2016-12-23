Case property: Punjab and Haryana HC allows old notes to be exchanged

Coming to know that demonetisation has not dealt with the issue of recovered money lying in police malkhanas as case property, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case has ordered to keep certified colour photograph copies on record of Rs 500 notes amounting to total Rs 85,000 and release the money to the owner to get it converted with new currency.

Directions came from Justice MMS Bedi while disposing of a petition moved by a retired Haryana police Inspector Isham Singh.