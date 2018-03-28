Case linked to 2017 Dera violence: Explain wrong submissions, HC tells officials

MULTIPLE ERRORS in Haryana’s submissions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case related to the 2017 Dera Sacha Sauda violence has put the State in a spot, with the court on Tuesday asking its Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department and the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to explain how wrong information was supplied to the court.

The government has also been asked to explain what ‘Officiating Deputy Commissioner’ means when there is no such cadre in the state after an affidavit of Panchkula’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar was filed and he was mentioned as the ‘Officiating Deputy Commissioner’ of the district in the written submission.

During the resumed hearing of a case in which the court has asked the government whether certain officers were authorised to remain in contact with the Dera leaders prior to August 25 verdict in rape cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu gave two weeks time to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr S S Prasad and DCP Panchkula Manbir Singh to file their personal affidavits and “explain as to how and under what circumstances the incorrect information was supplied to this Court?”

Last month, the High Court during the hearing of an anticipatory bail plea had perused a sealed cover report containing the transcripts of the call recordings between Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chander Pal; Superintendent of Police, Surinder Bhoria and SDM Pankaj Setia and the accused in the Dera violence case. The court had asked the Additional Chief Secretary Home to explain whether the officers had an authorisation or were acting on their own.

The court order on Tuesday in the case was passed after Panchkula SDM Pankaj Setia, who has engaged his own lawyer in the case, told the court that Prasad was not aware of meetings of the ‘Peace Committee’ and the August 25 orders passed by the District Magistrate authorizing him and other officers to remain in contact with Dera leaders. Prasad on March 9 told the court that the officers had no prior permission from the government.

“It is quite disturbing that on an earlier occasion, the reply by way of affidavit dated 08.02.2018 of Mr Manbir Singh, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula was filed and the transcript of the conversation and call details between the petitioner and three Officers i.e. Mr Chander Pal, Mr Surinder B and Mr Pankaj Setia were also placed on record in a sealed cover before this Court and the same are now alleged to be incorrect by the deponent and he has gone upto the extent that even the averment made in the affidavit of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Haryana is factually ‘not correct’,” the court said in the order.

