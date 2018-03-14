Cartridges, hand grenades found in Moga village

More than 100 live cartridges were found during digging of a plot in Mahla Kalan village of Baghapurana sub-division in Moga Tuesday. At least 150 cartridges and two hand grenades were found as labourers were digging a plot in the village. Inspector Jangjit Singh, SHO, Baghapurana police station, said, “The ammunition seems old and covered in rust. Still we have taken precautions and sand bags have been kept around the cache. A probe is on,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App