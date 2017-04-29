Car hits tractor from behind, 3 killed on Zirakpur flyover

The damaged car on Friday. Express The damaged car on Friday. Express

THREE PERSONS were killed when a speeding car hit a tractor-trailer from behind on Zirakpur flyover in the early hours of Friday. The victims were employees of a brick kiln. The accident happened around 2.30 am when the employees of Durga brick kiln identified as Pardeep, Rajesh, Sham Lal and Sham Singh were returning to Sundra village where the brick kiln is located after unloading the bricks in Chandigarh. Pardeep was driving the tractor while Rajesh was sitting on the seat. Both Sham Lal and Sham Singh were sitting in the trailer. When the tractor-trailer was on the flyover, a speeding car hit them from behind. The driver of the tractor lost control and the tractor-trailer hit the divider. The front side of the tractor was totally damaged.

The collision was so powerful that both Pardeep, 25, and Rajesh, 20, fell on the road and got stuck between the tractor and the divider and died on the spot. Sham Singh, 30, who was sitting in the trailer, too, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Derabassi civil hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Sham Lal, who worked as a munshi at the brick kiln, too, suffered injuries and he was admitted to the Derabassi hospital where his condition said to be stable.

The driver of the car was identified by the police. The police officials said that the driver identified as Sandeep Mahajan, a resident of Savitri Enclave, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The owner of the brick kiln, Sandeep Kumar, said that Mahajan was drunk at the time of the accident and he had urged the police to take appropriate action against him.

Man killed in accident

A 35-year-old person succumbed to injuries on Friday that he received at an accident at the dividing road of Sector 9 and Sector 17 around 11 pm on Thursday. Police said when the victim was found, he was alive and received severe head injuries on his head and legs. He was rushed to the PGI and admitted in Advance Trauma Centre. The victim was in a short and a vest and appeared to be mentally unstable. Poonam Dilawari, SHO, Sector 3 police station, the fingerprints of the victim were taken and will be sent to the UIDAI authorities to match if the victim enrolled for Aadhar card. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now